Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

293 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Silver Spring renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
5 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,657
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
7 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
13 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
19 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,411
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,667
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
111 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
100 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,224
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,642
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,753
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,784
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1018 sqft
Solaire 8250 offers a wide array of apartments and amenities, and with a Walk Score of 98, the fun starts just outside your door. Downtown Silver Spring is at your fingertips with dining and shopping options that are just a walk away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,718
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1177 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,493
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,659
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1048 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
80 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,584
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
26 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
13 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
4 Units Available
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
911 sqft
Cozy 1-3 bedroom apartments situated in beautifully landscaped grounds. Within easy reach of the I-495, I-95 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Residents have access to a fitness center, on-site laundry and free off-street parking.
City Guide for Silver Spring, MD

The name Silver Spring isn't just for show; original landowner Francis Preston Blair named Silver Spring, Maryland after finding fresh spring water whose base was flecked with mica in 1840.

Even if the town was named for the glitter of mica chips in spring water, there's no fools gold in Silver Spring. This unincorporated town has over 71,000 residents, and in its southern, most urbanized section lies a bustling business district packed with retail, office, and residential development. Social and artistic gatherings also abound. The town is a suburb of Washington, D.C., and while many of its residents commute to the home of our national government, many do not, focusing their residence and business alike on this community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Silver Spring? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Silver Spring, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Silver Spring renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

