914 46TH STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

End unit townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with open floor concept makes it perfect for all the family to be together. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. A huge island in the kitchen seats 4 or more. Second floor laundry makes life more comfortable and convenient. The mastersuite has its own full bath and balcony that looks over the fenced backyard. There's a large deck in to enjoy cookouts and get togethers. Easy access to the Metro Station and on a convenient busline. Everything is here for you to enjoy city living.