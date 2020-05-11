All apartments in Washington
914 46TH STREET NE
914 46TH STREET NE

914 46th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

914 46th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
End unit townhome features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with open floor concept makes it perfect for all the family to be together. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. A huge island in the kitchen seats 4 or more. Second floor laundry makes life more comfortable and convenient. The mastersuite has its own full bath and balcony that looks over the fenced backyard. There's a large deck in to enjoy cookouts and get togethers. Easy access to the Metro Station and on a convenient busline. Everything is here for you to enjoy city living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 46TH STREET NE have any available units?
914 46TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 46TH STREET NE have?
Some of 914 46TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 46TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
914 46TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 46TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 914 46TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 914 46TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 914 46TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 914 46TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 46TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 46TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 914 46TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 914 46TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 914 46TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 914 46TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 46TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
