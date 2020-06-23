All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 908 12th Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
908 12th Street Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

908 12th Street Northeast

908 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

908 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD/2BA DC rowhouse with charming front porch. Stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall. spacious living area. Easy access to public transportation, only 1.5 miles to Union Station. Close proximity to shops, restaurants and more. Pet Friendly.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 12th Street Northeast have any available units?
908 12th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 12th Street Northeast have?
Some of 908 12th Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 12th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
908 12th Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 12th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 12th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 908 12th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 908 12th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 908 12th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 12th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 12th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 908 12th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 908 12th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 908 12th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 908 12th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 12th Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University