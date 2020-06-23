908 12th Street Northeast

Amenities
Beautiful 3BD/2BA DC rowhouse with charming front porch. Stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall. spacious living area. Easy access to public transportation, only 1.5 miles to Union Station. Close proximity to shops, restaurants and more. Pet Friendly.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.