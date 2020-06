Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

At Piney Branch Rd; 1/2 blk from Safeway, CVS, & banks. Near downtown Takoma and restaurants. Walk/bike to Takoma METRO. Fully renovated brickhome w/ four bedrooms 3 1/2 bath, Gourmet kit, study, fireplace in living-room (may not be operable), Garage. Call for details. Voucher holders welcome to apply. No smoking. Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Tenant pays utilities.