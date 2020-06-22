All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 807 Wisconsin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
807 Wisconsin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

807 Wisconsin Avenue

807 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

807 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
Sublet.com
****Affordable Town homes and Apartments****
*Call for details
Sharp Leadenhall Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located near Federal Hill, Cross Street Market and within walking distance to Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards, Baltimore Harbor and Downtown. Sharp Leadenhall Apartments is comprised of one, two and three bedroom garden style apartments and townhouses. Located in the Sharp Leadenhall Community of Baltimore, the property is conveniently located in close proximity to shopping, banking, schools and the highway. These newly renovated one, two and three bedroom homes are spacious and equipped with Energy Star appliances, controlled access, lots of closets, window treatments, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry center, and high-speed internet available. This special community boasts an after-school and summer camp programs, playground, sports courts, resident activities and services program. Come visit with our friendly and professional management for a tour of your new home today!

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Air Conditioning
Community Center
Onsite Laundry
Onsite Parking
Resident Service Program
Elevator
Balcony
Playground
Basketball Court
After School Program
Washer/Dryer Hook-up
Onsite Management
Professional Landscaping
Transportation Services

Please Note: Because we are affordable housing, we have income requirements. There is a minimum and a maximum.
The minimum income that you would need to gross for a 1 bedroom is $22,857, 2 bedroom (mid -rise) is $27,143, 2 bedroom town home is $26,429 and 3 Bedroom is $29,286. The maximum depends on how many people are going to live in the household.
Please call and ask for Hannah to schedule your tour today!

*Call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
807 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 807 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
807 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 807 Wisconsin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 807 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 807 Wisconsin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 807 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 807 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 807 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 807 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Wisconsin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University