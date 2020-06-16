800 4th St Sw

Amenities
This is the place that defines convenience, redefines community, and celebrates city living at its best. This newly renovated residence features: --Gourmet kitchen with GE black on black appliances --Maple cabinetry in kitchen --Ceramic tiling in kitchens and baths --New Wall-to-wall carpet in living areas All furnishings, housewares, utilities, WiFi Available, basic cable included in rental. As part of the award-winning, three-building Potomac Place community, residents enjoy: -Fitness center -Outdoor pool -Landscaped plaza -Business center -Entertainment lounge -Convenience store - walk to CVS & Safeway-parking available -Quiet, established neighborhood. Potomac Place Towers is only eight blocks from the new baseball stadium. Four blocks from the National Mall. Three Blocks from Southwest Waterfront. Walking distance to 3 Metro stations. DC lodging tax is 14.5% and will be applied. There is a one-time cleaning fee of The minimum stay for this property is 2 days.