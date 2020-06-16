All apartments in Washington
800 4th St Sw
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

800 4th St Sw

800 4th Street Southwest · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 4th Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
This is the place that defines convenience, redefines community, and celebrates city living at its best. This newly renovated residence features: --Gourmet kitchen with GE black on black appliances --Maple cabinetry in kitchen --Ceramic tiling in kitchens and baths --New Wall-to-wall carpet in living areas All furnishings, housewares, utilities, WiFi Available, basic cable included in rental. As part of the award-winning, three-building Potomac Place community, residents enjoy: -Fitness center -Outdoor pool -Landscaped plaza -Business center -Entertainment lounge -Convenience store - walk to CVS & Safeway-parking available -Quiet, established neighborhood. Potomac Place Towers is only eight blocks from the new baseball stadium. Four blocks from the National Mall. Three Blocks from Southwest Waterfront. Walking distance to 3 Metro stations. DC lodging tax is 14.5% and will be applied. There is a one-time cleaning fee of The minimum stay for this property is 2 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 4th St Sw have any available units?
800 4th St Sw has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 4th St Sw have?
Some of 800 4th St Sw's amenities include cable included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 4th St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
800 4th St Sw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 4th St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 800 4th St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 800 4th St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 800 4th St Sw does offer parking.
Does 800 4th St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 4th St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 4th St Sw have a pool?
Yes, 800 4th St Sw has a pool.
Does 800 4th St Sw have accessible units?
No, 800 4th St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 800 4th St Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 4th St Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
