75 V St NW Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome located in the Bloomingdale Neighborhood of DC! The home sits on a quiet street and offers off street parking for 2 cars! With plenty of amazing restaurants local bars and coffee shops within walking distance, this home is in a great location!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:



-3 BR

- 2.5 Bathrooms

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Spacious living room with crown molding

- Large separate dining room with crown molding

- Brick exposure of main floor

- Front porch

- Kitchen with gas stove

- Stainless steel appliances

- White counters

- Spacious backyard with two off street parking spaces

- Large master bedroom offering vaulted ceilings and two ceiling fans

- Master has en-suite with rain head shower

- Master has large windows bringing in natural light

- Second bedroom good size

- Third bedroom has deck off of it

- Washer and dryer

- Central AC

- Pets ok

- Water included tenant pays electric and gas



***RENT IS $3800 FOR 18 MONTH LEASE AND $3900 FOR 12 MONTH LEASE***



(RLNE5418033)