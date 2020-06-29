All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
75 V St NW Unit A
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

75 V St NW Unit A

75 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

75 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome located in the Bloomingdale Neighborhood of DC! The home sits on a quiet street and offers off street parking for 2 cars! With plenty of amazing restaurants local bars and coffee shops within walking distance, this home is in a great location!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

-3 BR
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Spacious living room with crown molding
- Large separate dining room with crown molding
- Brick exposure of main floor
- Front porch
- Kitchen with gas stove
- Stainless steel appliances
- White counters
- Spacious backyard with two off street parking spaces
- Large master bedroom offering vaulted ceilings and two ceiling fans
- Master has en-suite with rain head shower
- Master has large windows bringing in natural light
- Second bedroom good size
- Third bedroom has deck off of it
- Washer and dryer
- Central AC
- Pets ok
- Water included tenant pays electric and gas

***RENT IS $3800 FOR 18 MONTH LEASE AND $3900 FOR 12 MONTH LEASE***

(RLNE5418033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 V St NW Unit A have any available units?
75 V St NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 V St NW Unit A have?
Some of 75 V St NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 V St NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
75 V St NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 V St NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 V St NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 75 V St NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 75 V St NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 75 V St NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 V St NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 V St NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 75 V St NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 75 V St NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 75 V St NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 75 V St NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 V St NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

