75 V St NW Unit A

Amenities
Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome located in the Bloomingdale Neighborhood of DC! The home sits on a quiet street and offers off street parking for 2 cars! With plenty of amazing restaurants local bars and coffee shops within walking distance, this home is in a great location!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
-3 BR
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Spacious living room with crown molding
- Large separate dining room with crown molding
- Brick exposure of main floor
- Front porch
- Kitchen with gas stove
- Stainless steel appliances
- White counters
- Spacious backyard with two off street parking spaces
- Large master bedroom offering vaulted ceilings and two ceiling fans
- Master has en-suite with rain head shower
- Master has large windows bringing in natural light
- Second bedroom good size
- Third bedroom has deck off of it
- Washer and dryer
- Central AC
- Pets ok
- Water included tenant pays electric and gas
***RENT IS $3800 FOR 18 MONTH LEASE AND $3900 FOR 12 MONTH LEASE***
(RLNE5418033)