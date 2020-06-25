7416 th Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters all utils included gym 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym

Fully Furnished

Gallery Place Residence - 777 7th St NW



LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION!



Looking for easy commuter travel?

Fully furnished, one bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of bustling Chinatown/Penn Quarter.



2 Blocks from City Center DC and high-end shopping/restaurants



Next to the Capital One Arena (Home to Washington Wizards and Capitals)



Directly above Gallery Place Metro station

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!



This fully furnished apartment located in an exciting and trendy location offers all the amenities of city living and more! Enjoy fine dining at 5 star neighborhood restaurants,sporting event/concerts, Smithsonian museums, or shop at your favorite stores....all a hop, skip and a jump away from your doorstep!



Convenient access to all metro lines. Yellow, Green and Red metro lines directly below residence or Orange and Blue lines a quick five block walk. Minutes away from Amtrak, Ronald Reagan Airport and major interstate roads.



- Furnished apartment with HDTV 42" in living room

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Granite kitchen counter top

- Social room with outside terrace - overlooking Chinatown tower

- Fitness center as part of residence amenities. In addition, separate Washington Sports Club located in the building offers discount membership to residents.

- 24 hour concierge service

- Onsite dry cleaning service

- Business center

- Walk to DCs hottest new restaurants

- Blocks from the Smithsonian museums and City Center DC

- Next to Sports Arena, Lucky Strike bowling, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Aveda,

- Cleaning Service: Optional $100

- WALK SCORE 95 - BIKE SCORE 88 - TRANSPORTATION SCORE 100



Security Deposit = One months rent

Move Out Cleaning Fee = $300

Application Fee: $50

Move-in Fee: $150