Last updated July 27 2019 at 9:08 AM

7416 th Street Northwest

7416 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7416 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
Fully Furnished
Gallery Place Residence - 777 7th St NW

LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION!

Looking for easy commuter travel?
Fully furnished, one bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of bustling Chinatown/Penn Quarter.

2 Blocks from City Center DC and high-end shopping/restaurants

Next to the Capital One Arena (Home to Washington Wizards and Capitals)

Directly above Gallery Place Metro station
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

This fully furnished apartment located in an exciting and trendy location offers all the amenities of city living and more! Enjoy fine dining at 5 star neighborhood restaurants,sporting event/concerts, Smithsonian museums, or shop at your favorite stores....all a hop, skip and a jump away from your doorstep!

Convenient access to all metro lines. Yellow, Green and Red metro lines directly below residence or Orange and Blue lines a quick five block walk. Minutes away from Amtrak, Ronald Reagan Airport and major interstate roads.

- Furnished apartment with HDTV 42&quot; in living room
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Granite kitchen counter top
- Social room with outside terrace - overlooking Chinatown tower
- Fitness center as part of residence amenities. In addition, separate Washington Sports Club located in the building offers discount membership to residents.
- 24 hour concierge service
- Onsite dry cleaning service
- Business center
- Walk to DCs hottest new restaurants
- Blocks from the Smithsonian museums and City Center DC
- Next to Sports Arena, Lucky Strike bowling, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Aveda,
- Cleaning Service: Optional $100
- WALK SCORE 95 - BIKE SCORE 88 - TRANSPORTATION SCORE 100

Security Deposit = One months rent
Move Out Cleaning Fee = $300
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fee: $150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 th Street Northwest have any available units?
7416 th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7416 th Street Northwest have?
Some of 7416 th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7416 th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
7416 th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 7416 th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 7416 th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 7416 th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 7416 th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7416 th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 7416 th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 7416 th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 7416 th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7416 th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
