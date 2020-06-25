All apartments in Washington
723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW

723 Capitol Square Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

723 Capitol Square Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
FABULOUS Condition !!- newly renovated 2018 painted NEW Thermador & GE appliances -luxury bathrooms, EYA community of handsome Colonial Town homes So close by is Brand NEW WHARF & phase 2 just starting-Anthem Theatre, Hotel, water taxi, Activities and restaurants. A source of fun and upscale in DC. Come discover the Waterfront you'll be pleased! Walk to two metro lines: L'Enfant, and Waterfront. 4 levels w rec room, Garage too . NOTE ~~ HIGHCredit score and Income Qualification apply . No C0-Signers also non- smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have any available units?
723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have?
Some of 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW pet-friendly?
No, 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW offer parking?
Yes, 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW offers parking.
Does 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have a pool?
No, 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW does not have a pool.
Does 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have accessible units?
No, 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW has units with dishwashers.
