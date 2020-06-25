723 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW

Amenities

FABULOUS Condition !!- newly renovated 2018 painted NEW Thermador & GE appliances -luxury bathrooms, EYA community of handsome Colonial Town homes So close by is Brand NEW WHARF & phase 2 just starting-Anthem Theatre, Hotel, water taxi, Activities and restaurants. A source of fun and upscale in DC. Come discover the Waterfront you'll be pleased! Walk to two metro lines: L'Enfant, and Waterfront. 4 levels w rec room, Garage too . NOTE ~~ HIGHCredit score and Income Qualification apply . No C0-Signers also non- smoking