This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom detached home is located in Takoma Park DC. The home features a spacious living/dining area with a fireplace, hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with all of the three bedrooms on the main level. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and stylish back-splash tile. There are two bathrooms that have been completely remodeled. The brand new basement level offers a spacious family room with cermaic tile flooring and a full bathroom. Heating and cooling should be efficient with the insulated windows and HVAC unit, that are brand new. A full size washer & dryer are also included. The expansive rear yard and multi vehicle carport are added bonuses to this home.In the vicinity of the home there is a Walmart Superstore, Takoma Park Aquatic and Recreational center, Shops and Dining along Carroll Avenue. Some of these notable dining establishments are Busboys and Poets, Mark's Kitchen and Takoma Station. The home is approximately 1 mile from the Fort Totten and Takoma Metro stations, on the red line.The property is renting for $3950 and is located at 72 Sheridan street NE. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water utilities. Off-street parking is available on site.To schedule a viewing contact, Dakari McAdoo by mobile or email.(202)276-1980/ djmcadoo@klproperties.comProfessionally Managed by:KL Associates, Inc. 1350 Wallach Place, NWWashington, DC 20009www.klproperties.com(202) 462 - 5106