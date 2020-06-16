All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

72 SHERIDAN STREET NE

72 Sheridan Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

72 Sheridan Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom detached home is located in Takoma Park DC. The home features a spacious living/dining area with a fireplace, hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with all of the three bedrooms on the main level. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and stylish back-splash tile. There are two bathrooms that have been completely remodeled. The brand new basement level offers a spacious family room with cermaic tile flooring and a full bathroom. Heating and cooling should be efficient with the insulated windows and HVAC unit, that are brand new. A full size washer & dryer are also included. The expansive rear yard and multi vehicle carport are added bonuses to this home.In the vicinity of the home there is a Walmart Superstore, Takoma Park Aquatic and Recreational center, Shops and Dining along Carroll Avenue. Some of these notable dining establishments are Busboys and Poets, Mark's Kitchen and Takoma Station. The home is approximately 1 mile from the Fort Totten and Takoma Metro stations, on the red line.The property is renting for $3950 and is located at 72 Sheridan street NE. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water utilities. Off-street parking is available on site.To schedule a viewing contact, Dakari McAdoo by mobile or email.(202)276-1980/ djmcadoo@klproperties.comProfessionally Managed by:KL Associates, Inc. 1350 Wallach Place, NWWashington, DC 20009www.klproperties.com(202) 462 - 5106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE have any available units?
72 SHERIDAN STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE have?
Some of 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
72 SHERIDAN STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE does offer parking.
Does 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 SHERIDAN STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
