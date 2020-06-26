717 Florida Ave, NE

Amenities

Conveniently located in the NoMa-Union Market district. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home with a full walkout basement is available for immediate rental. This home is close to everything that you could possibly imagine. Located directly across from Gallaudet University and within walking distance of Whole Foods, Union Market, and the H street corridor known for nightlife, restaurants, popups, festivals and performing arts. For those more quiet days, a private backyard with a patio provides great space for entertaining. It also features hardwood floors, a spacious master bathroom and a private garage. This home is great for biking, close to 2 Metro stops, NoMa Gallaudet and Union Station, and easy access to I-395 and Route 50. Rent is $2850 per month with a 1 month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Glen at 240-554-5845 or emal me at FloridaAve717@outlook.com

No Pets Allowed



