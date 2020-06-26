All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

Location

717 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
717 Florida Ave NE DC - Property Id: 127376

Conveniently located in the NoMa-Union Market district. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home with a full walkout basement is available for immediate rental. This home is close to everything that you could possibly imagine. Located directly across from Gallaudet University and within walking distance of Whole Foods, Union Market, and the H street corridor known for nightlife, restaurants, popups, festivals and performing arts. For those more quiet days, a private backyard with a patio provides great space for entertaining. It also features hardwood floors, a spacious master bathroom and a private garage. This home is great for biking, close to 2 Metro stops, NoMa Gallaudet and Union Station, and easy access to I-395 and Route 50. Rent is $2850 per month with a 1 month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Glen at 240-554-5845 or emal me at FloridaAve717@outlook.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127376
Property Id 127376

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Florida Ave, NE have any available units?
717 Florida Ave, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Florida Ave, NE have?
Some of 717 Florida Ave, NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Florida Ave, NE currently offering any rent specials?
717 Florida Ave, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Florida Ave, NE pet-friendly?
No, 717 Florida Ave, NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 717 Florida Ave, NE offer parking?
Yes, 717 Florida Ave, NE offers parking.
Does 717 Florida Ave, NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Florida Ave, NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Florida Ave, NE have a pool?
No, 717 Florida Ave, NE does not have a pool.
Does 717 Florida Ave, NE have accessible units?
No, 717 Florida Ave, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Florida Ave, NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Florida Ave, NE has units with dishwashers.
