708 Irving Street NE, #202

Gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath Available September 14, 2019!



This remarkable home features:



-Large, modern kitchen with expansive cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Sink with Removable Handle)

-Open layout featuring exposed brick walls

-2 modern bathrooms; master contains an oversized vanity

-Spacious Bedrooms with Extra Storage

-Washer/Dryer in Unit

-Light Hardwood floors throughout

-1 parking space included

-Back deck/patio



This apartment is conveniently located on a quiet street in Brookland, just 5 blocks to the Brookland-CUA metro and surrounded by various bus lines. In a few steps, you're privy to local amenities and bars/restaurants on 12th St. This apartment features incredibly-high, sloped ceilings, with an industrial theme in its open-concept kitchen. It totes a back deck perfect for lounging, with added parking. Add in walk-in closets and plenty of storage, and this is a can't-miss deal in an unbeatable location!



Schedule a viewing today!!