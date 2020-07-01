All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:25 PM

708 Irving Street NE, #202

708 Irving Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

708 Irving Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Bath Available September 14, 2019!

This remarkable home features:

-Large, modern kitchen with expansive cabinetry and Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Sink with Removable Handle)
-Open layout featuring exposed brick walls
-2 modern bathrooms; master contains an oversized vanity
-Spacious Bedrooms with Extra Storage
-Washer/Dryer in Unit
-Light Hardwood floors throughout
-1 parking space included
-Back deck/patio

This apartment is conveniently located on a quiet street in Brookland, just 5 blocks to the Brookland-CUA metro and surrounded by various bus lines. In a few steps, you're privy to local amenities and bars/restaurants on 12th St. This apartment features incredibly-high, sloped ceilings, with an industrial theme in its open-concept kitchen. It totes a back deck perfect for lounging, with added parking. Add in walk-in closets and plenty of storage, and this is a can't-miss deal in an unbeatable location!

Schedule a viewing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Irving Street NE, #202 have any available units?
708 Irving Street NE, #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Irving Street NE, #202 have?
Some of 708 Irving Street NE, #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Irving Street NE, #202 currently offering any rent specials?
708 Irving Street NE, #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Irving Street NE, #202 pet-friendly?
No, 708 Irving Street NE, #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 708 Irving Street NE, #202 offer parking?
Yes, 708 Irving Street NE, #202 offers parking.
Does 708 Irving Street NE, #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Irving Street NE, #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Irving Street NE, #202 have a pool?
No, 708 Irving Street NE, #202 does not have a pool.
Does 708 Irving Street NE, #202 have accessible units?
No, 708 Irving Street NE, #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Irving Street NE, #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Irving Street NE, #202 has units with dishwashers.

