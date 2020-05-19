703 Parkside Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LUXURY 5BR/4BA TOWNHOUSE W/ ROOFTOP TERRACE GARAGE - Property Id: 301432



BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN A BRAND NEW LUXURY 5BR 4BA TOWNHOUSE WITH A LOFT, ROOFTOP TERRACE AND GARAGE. In addition to 4 private BR and 4 full BA, LOFT could be used as extra BR or office, has access to TERRACE, very spacious house - 2170sqft, PERFECT for FAMILY or ROOMMATES. View to Washington Monument and Capitol from TERRACE! High ceilings, large windows, hardwood floor, premium carpeting, granite white color kitchen with all appliances and an island with a bar for seating, in-house garage and plenty of extra storage space. Free parking in front of the house.



Close to all DC attractions, just 4 MINUTES WALK to the METRO station: 3 stops to Eastern Market, 4 - US Capitol, 6 - Smithsonian Museums, 25 minutes to the White House. 7 min driving to H street which is full of shopping, restaurants and bars. Beautiful new bike trail next doors with the access to the whole city and beautiful parks. Unique Kenilworth Park, Aquatic Garden, Langston Golf Course & Driving Range, RFK Fields Park.

