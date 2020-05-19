All apartments in Washington
703 Parkside Pl NE

703 Parkside Place Northeast · (202) 415-2937
Location

703 Parkside Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $4100 · Avail. now

$4,100

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LUXURY 5BR/4BA TOWNHOUSE W/ ROOFTOP TERRACE GARAGE - Property Id: 301432

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN A BRAND NEW LUXURY 5BR 4BA TOWNHOUSE WITH A LOFT, ROOFTOP TERRACE AND GARAGE. In addition to 4 private BR and 4 full BA, LOFT could be used as extra BR or office, has access to TERRACE, very spacious house - 2170sqft, PERFECT for FAMILY or ROOMMATES. View to Washington Monument and Capitol from TERRACE! High ceilings, large windows, hardwood floor, premium carpeting, granite white color kitchen with all appliances and an island with a bar for seating, in-house garage and plenty of extra storage space. Free parking in front of the house.

Close to all DC attractions, just 4 MINUTES WALK to the METRO station: 3 stops to Eastern Market, 4 - US Capitol, 6 - Smithsonian Museums, 25 minutes to the White House. 7 min driving to H street which is full of shopping, restaurants and bars. Beautiful new bike trail next doors with the access to the whole city and beautiful parks. Unique Kenilworth Park, Aquatic Garden, Langston Golf Course & Driving Range, RFK Fields Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301432
Property Id 301432

(RLNE5859500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Parkside Pl NE have any available units?
703 Parkside Pl NE has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Parkside Pl NE have?
Some of 703 Parkside Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Parkside Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
703 Parkside Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Parkside Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Parkside Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 703 Parkside Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 703 Parkside Pl NE offers parking.
Does 703 Parkside Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Parkside Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Parkside Pl NE have a pool?
No, 703 Parkside Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 703 Parkside Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 703 Parkside Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Parkside Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Parkside Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
