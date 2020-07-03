703 NEWTON PLACE NW

Amenities

Beautiful 2BR/2BA 890 square foot unit featuring high-end modern appointments, including quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, Porcelanosa kitchen and bath tile. Central heat and A/C with Nest thermostat, in unit washer/dryer, gas cooking, and floor to ceiling picture windows accentuate this clean, contemporary, sleek design. Excellent location with 94 Walk Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/703-newton-pl-nw-washington-dc-20010. Walkable to Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro, three Capital Bikeshare stations, Target, Safeway, Call Your Mother, Midlands, Bad Saint, DC Reynolds and Wonderland Ballroom. Building equipped with controlled access and unit secured by Urban Alarm security system. Included: Water, gas, sewage, trash and one off-street parking spot. Tenant responsible for electric and internet/cable. Note that parking is available but $100/month extra.