Home
/
Washington, DC
/
703 NEWTON PLACE NW
Last updated January 30 2020 at 7:43 PM

703 NEWTON PLACE NW

703 Newton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

703 Newton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful 2BR/2BA 890 square foot unit featuring high-end modern appointments, including quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, Porcelanosa kitchen and bath tile. Central heat and A/C with Nest thermostat, in unit washer/dryer, gas cooking, and floor to ceiling picture windows accentuate this clean, contemporary, sleek design. Excellent location with 94 Walk Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/703-newton-pl-nw-washington-dc-20010. Walkable to Georgia Ave/Petworth Metro, three Capital Bikeshare stations, Target, Safeway, Call Your Mother, Midlands, Bad Saint, DC Reynolds and Wonderland Ballroom. Building equipped with controlled access and unit secured by Urban Alarm security system. Included: Water, gas, sewage, trash and one off-street parking spot. Tenant responsible for electric and internet/cable. Note that parking is available but $100/month extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 NEWTON PLACE NW have any available units?
703 NEWTON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 NEWTON PLACE NW have?
Some of 703 NEWTON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 NEWTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
703 NEWTON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 NEWTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 703 NEWTON PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 703 NEWTON PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 703 NEWTON PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 703 NEWTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 NEWTON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 NEWTON PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 703 NEWTON PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 703 NEWTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 703 NEWTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 703 NEWTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 NEWTON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.

