All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 680 9TH ST SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
680 9TH ST SW
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

680 9TH ST SW

680 9th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

680 9th Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Simply perfect spot in Capitol Square TownHome Community. Scenic western views. English garden in front. Just a charming street scape. Front Sidewalks to the left down to "The Wharf"~~ Resturants, stores, Anthem Theatre, Water Taxi, etc ~~ or turn right you're In L'Enfant Plaza and METRO and MUSEUMS and . All Brick Home offers awesome space on 4 levels and having a 2 car garage is a big deal too. 3 Br and 3.5 baths plus large second floor office/den. 9 ' High Ceilings, cathedral ceiling in bedrooms - LIGHT FILLED AND AIRY spaces. Hardwood floors, built-ins glass shelved either side of LR fireplace. Custom Fitted Master closets contact for qualifications restrictions and terms. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 9TH ST SW have any available units?
680 9TH ST SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 9TH ST SW have?
Some of 680 9TH ST SW's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 9TH ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
680 9TH ST SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 9TH ST SW pet-friendly?
No, 680 9TH ST SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 680 9TH ST SW offer parking?
Yes, 680 9TH ST SW offers parking.
Does 680 9TH ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 9TH ST SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 9TH ST SW have a pool?
No, 680 9TH ST SW does not have a pool.
Does 680 9TH ST SW have accessible units?
No, 680 9TH ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 680 9TH ST SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 9TH ST SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University