680 9TH ST SW

Simply perfect spot in Capitol Square TownHome Community. Scenic western views. English garden in front. Just a charming street scape. Front Sidewalks to the left down to "The Wharf"~~ Resturants, stores, Anthem Theatre, Water Taxi, etc ~~ or turn right you're In L'Enfant Plaza and METRO and MUSEUMS and . All Brick Home offers awesome space on 4 levels and having a 2 car garage is a big deal too. 3 Br and 3.5 baths plus large second floor office/den. 9 ' High Ceilings, cathedral ceiling in bedrooms - LIGHT FILLED AND AIRY spaces. Hardwood floors, built-ins glass shelved either side of LR fireplace. Custom Fitted Master closets contact for qualifications restrictions and terms. No Pets