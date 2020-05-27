All apartments in Washington
6620 BARNABY STREET NW
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

6620 BARNABY STREET NW

6620 Barnaby Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6620 Barnaby Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious colonial on tree-lined street in Barnaby Woods, Chevy Chase. This house offers tremendous space with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Exceptional rooms sizes with a stunning kitchen/family room addition with SS appliances, granite and wood cabinets. Cathedral ceilings in family room with fabulous window overlooking yard. Partially finished above-ground lower level for office, playroom, guest room. Abundance of windows in all rooms lets in streams of light and views of trees. Rare screened-in porch and large deck perfect for relaxing or entertaining among its beautiful setting. Detached garage, plus driveway for off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6620 BARNABY STREET NW have any available units?
6620 BARNABY STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6620 BARNABY STREET NW have?
Some of 6620 BARNABY STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6620 BARNABY STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
6620 BARNABY STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 BARNABY STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 6620 BARNABY STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6620 BARNABY STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 6620 BARNABY STREET NW offers parking.
Does 6620 BARNABY STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6620 BARNABY STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 BARNABY STREET NW have a pool?
No, 6620 BARNABY STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 6620 BARNABY STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 6620 BARNABY STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 BARNABY STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 BARNABY STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

