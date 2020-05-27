6620 BARNABY STREET NW

Amenities

Spacious colonial on tree-lined street in Barnaby Woods, Chevy Chase. This house offers tremendous space with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Exceptional rooms sizes with a stunning kitchen/family room addition with SS appliances, granite and wood cabinets. Cathedral ceilings in family room with fabulous window overlooking yard. Partially finished above-ground lower level for office, playroom, guest room. Abundance of windows in all rooms lets in streams of light and views of trees. Rare screened-in porch and large deck perfect for relaxing or entertaining among its beautiful setting. Detached garage, plus driveway for off-street parking.