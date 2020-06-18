All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE

6539 North Capitol Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6539 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious and sunny 3 bed, 2.5 bath rowhouse in Takoma DC boasts hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, and finished basement. The eat-in kitchen has ample storage, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The open concept living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining and easily fits a dining table for six or more guests. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and ample storage. The finished basement offers additional living space or guest space with new carpet, full bathroom, laundry room and storage. Outside, enjoy the deck with great views and back yard space. All less than a mile to the Takoma metro and downtown Takoma shopping and retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE have any available units?
6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE have?
Some of 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE offer parking?
No, 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE have a pool?
No, 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University