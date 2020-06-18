6539 N CAPITOL STREET NE

Amenities

This spacious and sunny 3 bed, 2.5 bath rowhouse in Takoma DC boasts hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, and finished basement. The eat-in kitchen has ample storage, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The open concept living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining and easily fits a dining table for six or more guests. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and ample storage. The finished basement offers additional living space or guest space with new carpet, full bathroom, laundry room and storage. Outside, enjoy the deck with great views and back yard space. All less than a mile to the Takoma metro and downtown Takoma shopping and retail.