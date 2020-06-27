637 8th Street, NW

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse for rent in Fort Lincoln on an elevation with breathtaking views of the city, family and pet friendly. 2 playgrounds on site. House has a deck/yard space with grill. Walking distance to Starbucks Costco and Fort Lincoln Park. Rhode Island metro Red line 3 miles. Bus stop at entrance. Bike lanes in neighborhood. Driveway can accommodate up to two cars. Indoor pets allowed. Washer/Dryer included.