All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6306 N CAPITOL ST NW
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

6306 N CAPITOL ST NW

6306 North Capitol Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6306 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home for rent in sought after Takoma Park. 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, finished basement / rec room and more. Call for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have any available units?
6306 N CAPITOL ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have?
Some of 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
6306 N CAPITOL ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW offers parking.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have a pool?
No, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have accessible units?
No, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University