All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW.
Washington, DC
6306 N CAPITOL ST NW
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

6306 N CAPITOL ST NW
6306 North Capitol Street Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
6306 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home for rent in sought after Takoma Park. 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, finished basement / rec room and more. Call for more info.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have any available units?
6306 N CAPITOL ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have?
Some of 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
6306 N CAPITOL ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW offers parking.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have a pool?
No, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have accessible units?
No, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 N CAPITOL ST NW has units with dishwashers.
