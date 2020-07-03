All apartments in Washington
629 Jefferson St, NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

629 Jefferson St, NW

629 Jefferson Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

629 Jefferson Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely semi-detached home with 3 spacious bedrooms+den, 2 bathrooms, finished basement, hardwood floors, large kitchen with a gourmet kitchen breakfast bar & ceramic floor, separate dining room, Florida/Sun room, 9'+ ceilings, entry level basement, home warranty, insulated windows/screens, washer/dryer and fenced in property. Non-Central Air and Radiator Heat. Rent includes parking and and trash removal. Located in Petworth's Brightwood Park subdivision. Close to stores, schools and public transportation. Pets are allowed on a case by case with an additional deposit fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

