629 Jefferson St, NW

Lovely semi-detached home with 3 spacious bedrooms+den, 2 bathrooms, finished basement, hardwood floors, large kitchen with a gourmet kitchen breakfast bar & ceramic floor, separate dining room, Florida/Sun room, 9'+ ceilings, entry level basement, home warranty, insulated windows/screens, washer/dryer and fenced in property. Non-Central Air and Radiator Heat. Rent includes parking and and trash removal. Located in Petworth's Brightwood Park subdivision. Close to stores, schools and public transportation. Pets are allowed on a case by case with an additional deposit fee.
Apply Now: http://cmsolutions.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp