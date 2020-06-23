All apartments in Washington
628 5th Street NE

Location

628 5th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
628 5th Street NE Available 02/01/19 Spacious English Basement in Capital Hill - **GREAT LOCATION**
Conveniently located. This spacious English basement includes 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with bathtub. Stainless steel refrigerator; gas stove/oven; dishwasher; central AC and heat; washer/dryer in unit; front and rear door entrance/exit; and plenty of on-street parking available.
Walking distance to thriving H Street restaurants and bars corridor. Near Union Station and Capitol Hill. Located near Giant grocery store and Whole Foods Market.
One Year Lease Required.Tenant responsible electric. Pets case by case Minimum 650 FICO credit score.
Please email peterchanrentals@gmail.com for inquiries.

(RLNE4486937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

