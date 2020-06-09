6244 EASTERN AVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has the lifestyle that you have been looking for! Finer details include hard wood floors, double sinks in bathroom, wood burning fireplace, deck, granite, stainless and a walk in pantry in the kitchen. Master suite with his and her closets, sitting area vaulted ceilings and tons of light. Master bath has double vanity and shower. 2nd floor stacked washer dryer. The basement has a private side entrance, full bath, and 2nd washer dryer hook up makes for a perfect en suite. Parking for three cars in the rear. Takoma metro and Fort Totten metro within 1.2 miles.Min credit score of 675, total household income $150k. Voucher welcome however this property is listed above what the voucher offers in this area.