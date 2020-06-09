All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6244 EASTERN AVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6244 EASTERN AVE NE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

6244 EASTERN AVE NE

6244 Eastern Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6244 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has the lifestyle that you have been looking for! Finer details include hard wood floors, double sinks in bathroom, wood burning fireplace, deck, granite, stainless and a walk in pantry in the kitchen. Master suite with his and her closets, sitting area vaulted ceilings and tons of light. Master bath has double vanity and shower. 2nd floor stacked washer dryer. The basement has a private side entrance, full bath, and 2nd washer dryer hook up makes for a perfect en suite. Parking for three cars in the rear. Takoma metro and Fort Totten metro within 1.2 miles.Min credit score of 675, total household income $150k. Voucher welcome however this property is listed above what the voucher offers in this area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6244 EASTERN AVE NE have any available units?
6244 EASTERN AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6244 EASTERN AVE NE have?
Some of 6244 EASTERN AVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6244 EASTERN AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
6244 EASTERN AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6244 EASTERN AVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 6244 EASTERN AVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6244 EASTERN AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 6244 EASTERN AVE NE offers parking.
Does 6244 EASTERN AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6244 EASTERN AVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6244 EASTERN AVE NE have a pool?
No, 6244 EASTERN AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 6244 EASTERN AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 6244 EASTERN AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6244 EASTERN AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6244 EASTERN AVE NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University