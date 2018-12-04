Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5522 4th Street NW Available 06/01/19 Huge, Luxury Brightwood Park Home Available for Rent June 1! - Bright and gorgeous 3BD/3.5BA home available for rent in lovely Brightwood Park! This spacious rowhome features elegant hardwood floors, 3 full updated bathrooms, spacious renovated basement, and living and dining rooms filled with natural lighting. Family room opens onto a spacious patio with room to grill, fenced backyard and parking for two cars! The kitchen boasts updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinet space! In addition, the house comes equipped with solar panels on the roof, which helps conserve electricity!



Conveniently located 1mi from Fort Totten Metro Station, 0.6mi from Wal-Mart Supercenter, and steps from various local restaurants and shopping!



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Home has solar panels, which reduce your monthly electric bill dramatically! $45 non-refundable application fee. Pet friendly, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Off-street parking included!



(RLNE4847454)