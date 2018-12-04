All apartments in Washington
5522 4th Street NW

5522 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5522 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
5522 4th Street NW Available 06/01/19 Huge, Luxury Brightwood Park Home Available for Rent June 1! - Bright and gorgeous 3BD/3.5BA home available for rent in lovely Brightwood Park! This spacious rowhome features elegant hardwood floors, 3 full updated bathrooms, spacious renovated basement, and living and dining rooms filled with natural lighting. Family room opens onto a spacious patio with room to grill, fenced backyard and parking for two cars! The kitchen boasts updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tons of cabinet space! In addition, the house comes equipped with solar panels on the roof, which helps conserve electricity!

Conveniently located 1mi from Fort Totten Metro Station, 0.6mi from Wal-Mart Supercenter, and steps from various local restaurants and shopping!

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Home has solar panels, which reduce your monthly electric bill dramatically! $45 non-refundable application fee. Pet friendly, subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Off-street parking included!

(RLNE4847454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 4th Street NW have any available units?
5522 4th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5522 4th Street NW have?
Some of 5522 4th Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 4th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
5522 4th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 4th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5522 4th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 5522 4th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 5522 4th Street NW offers parking.
Does 5522 4th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 4th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 4th Street NW have a pool?
No, 5522 4th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 5522 4th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 5522 4th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 4th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 4th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
