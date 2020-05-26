5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101

Amenities
Elegant one bedroom Condo Apartment - 1 bed 1 bath 829 sqft
Come and explore a totally open concept condo with white tint cement-look porcelain tile floors thru out, kitchen open to dinning room with stainless & gloss white cabinetry, 5-burner gas stove, stainless French-door fridge, quartz counters with waterfall sides, porcelain backslash. Bath has matching details, euro style closet thru out.
Building Amenities:
Elevator
Exercise Room
Extra Storage
Party Room
Common Laundry Room.
NOT PETS ALLOWED!!!
