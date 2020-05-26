All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:24 AM

5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101

5410 Connecticut Ave NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5410 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
elevator
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Elegant one bedroom Condo Apartment - 1 bed 1 bath 829 sqft

Come and explore a totally open concept condo with white tint cement-look porcelain tile floors thru out, kitchen open to dinning room with stainless & gloss white cabinetry, 5-burner gas stove, stainless French-door fridge, quartz counters with waterfall sides, porcelain backslash. Bath has matching details, euro style closet thru out.

Building Amenities:
Elevator
Exercise Room
Extra Storage
Party Room
Common Laundry Room.

NOT PETS ALLOWED!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 have any available units?
5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 have?
Some of 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 currently offering any rent specials?
5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 is pet friendly.
Does 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 offer parking?
No, 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 does not offer parking.
Does 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 have a pool?
No, 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 does not have a pool.
Does 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 have accessible units?
No, 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University