5410 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NORTHWEST 101

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel gym elevator extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry pet friendly

Elegant one bedroom Condo Apartment - 1 bed 1 bath 829 sqft



Come and explore a totally open concept condo with white tint cement-look porcelain tile floors thru out, kitchen open to dinning room with stainless & gloss white cabinetry, 5-burner gas stove, stainless French-door fridge, quartz counters with waterfall sides, porcelain backslash. Bath has matching details, euro style closet thru out.



Building Amenities:

Elevator

Exercise Room

Extra Storage

Party Room

Common Laundry Room.



NOT PETS ALLOWED!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4787067)