541 Quincy St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Newly renovated historic DC 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom row house with private deck, yard, and patio with grill. Off street parking space for 2 cars in rear. You will find luxury finishes and artistry in every room. Furnishings as seen in photos are all negotiable. Beautifully appointed chefs kitchen with granite countertops, island, wine rack, stainless steel dual stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and espresso machine. Living room has electrical fireplace with TV installed in the built-in slate-lined bookcase. Windows have remote controlled modern blinds for added privacy. Bathroom mirrors have LED lighting, tiled showers, marble flooring, and a soaker tub in the master bath. The third bedroom/ office space has a built-in Murphy bed. Huge walk-in closets, recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Vaulted ceilings, paneling and crown molding make for a stunning entry way and dining area. Central AC/ heat, brand new washer and dryer on second floor. Walk-in closets with shelving. All Columbia Heights and Petworth attractions just two blocks away including the Petworth/ Georgia Ave. metro within a short 5 minute walk. Owner will include trash removal, water, and a maid service every other week.