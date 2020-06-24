All apartments in Washington
541 Quincy St Nw

541 Quincy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Petworth
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

541 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly renovated historic DC 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom row house with private deck, yard, and patio with grill. Off street parking space for 2 cars in rear. You will find luxury finishes and artistry in every room. Furnishings as seen in photos are all negotiable. Beautifully appointed chefs kitchen with granite countertops, island, wine rack, stainless steel dual stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and espresso machine. Living room has electrical fireplace with TV installed in the built-in slate-lined bookcase. Windows have remote controlled modern blinds for added privacy. Bathroom mirrors have LED lighting, tiled showers, marble flooring, and a soaker tub in the master bath. The third bedroom/ office space has a built-in Murphy bed. Huge walk-in closets, recessed lighting and hardwood floors throughout. Vaulted ceilings, paneling and crown molding make for a stunning entry way and dining area. Central AC/ heat, brand new washer and dryer on second floor. Walk-in closets with shelving. All Columbia Heights and Petworth attractions just two blocks away including the Petworth/ Georgia Ave. metro within a short 5 minute walk. Owner will include trash removal, water, and a maid service every other week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Quincy St Nw have any available units?
541 Quincy St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 Quincy St Nw have?
Some of 541 Quincy St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Quincy St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
541 Quincy St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Quincy St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 541 Quincy St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 541 Quincy St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 541 Quincy St Nw offers parking.
Does 541 Quincy St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 Quincy St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Quincy St Nw have a pool?
No, 541 Quincy St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 541 Quincy St Nw have accessible units?
No, 541 Quincy St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Quincy St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Quincy St Nw has units with dishwashers.

