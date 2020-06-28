5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804

Amenities

Top floor sun-filled, open floor, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom in Chase Plaza! East facing which allows for beautiful morning and afternoon light though large windows in living space and bedroom! Hardwoods throughout that were just redone. Tons of storage options with 3 walk-in closets and additional storage unit included in rent. New kitchen appliances with gas stove top. The bedroom has its own a/c and heating unit. 5-minute walk to Safeway, Starbucks, Margruders, the Avalon Theatre, and many local restaurants/shops. Bus stop infront of the building and the Friendship Heights Metro is a 15-minute walk. All utilities are included in rent!

Property Highlights:

- One bedroom, One bath

- Hardwoods throughout

- East facing natural light

- Additional storage unit included in rent

- W/D in building

- Gas stovetop

Available now!



No Pets Allowed



