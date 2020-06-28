All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804

5406 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5406 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
media room
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Top floor sun-filled, open floor, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom in Chase Plaza! East facing which allows for beautiful morning and afternoon light though large windows in living space and bedroom! Hardwoods throughout that were just redone. Tons of storage options with 3 walk-in closets and additional storage unit included in rent. New kitchen appliances with gas stove top. The bedroom has its own a/c and heating unit. 5-minute walk to Safeway, Starbucks, Margruders, the Avalon Theatre, and many local restaurants/shops. Bus stop infront of the building and the Friendship Heights Metro is a 15-minute walk. All utilities are included in rent!
Property Highlights:
- One bedroom, One bath
- Hardwoods throughout
- East facing natural light
- Additional storage unit included in rent
- W/D in building
- Gas stovetop
Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 have any available units?
5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 have?
Some of 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 currently offering any rent specials?
5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 pet-friendly?
No, 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 offer parking?
No, 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 does not offer parking.
Does 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 have a pool?
No, 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 does not have a pool.
Does 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 have accessible units?
No, 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 Connecticut Ave NW Apt 804 does not have units with dishwashers.
