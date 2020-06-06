5306 New Hampshire Ave NW

Amenities

**$1000 0FF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY BY 5/27 FOR A 6/1 MOVE-IN DATE!!***



A charming Petworth property, steps to metro, off-street parking + garage, large deck, private back yard, three fully updated levels includes 3BR/2BA upstairs, 1BR/1BA downstairs, 1/2 BA on main, stone and steel gourmet kitchen, separate living and dining rooms plus lower level living room, two fireplaces, and more!



DON'T WAIT!! SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT ASAP!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

Pets: Case by Case

Parking: Off Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 202-618-4210

Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com

Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde