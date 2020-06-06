All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5306 New Hampshire Ave NW
Last updated June 3 2019 at 2:54 PM

5306 New Hampshire Ave NW

5306 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5306 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**$1000 0FF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY BY 5/27 FOR A 6/1 MOVE-IN DATE!!***

A charming Petworth property, steps to metro, off-street parking + garage, large deck, private back yard, three fully updated levels includes 3BR/2BA upstairs, 1BR/1BA downstairs, 1/2 BA on main, stone and steel gourmet kitchen, separate living and dining rooms plus lower level living room, two fireplaces, and more!

DON'T WAIT!! SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT ASAP!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
Pets: Case by Case
Parking: Off Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW have any available units?
5306 New Hampshire Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW have?
Some of 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5306 New Hampshire Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University