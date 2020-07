Amenities

VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! Fully renovated 600 Sq ft one bedroom apartment with upgraded kitchens and baths in the Kingman Park neighborhood of SE DC. Each unit has brand new central heating and air conditioning, as well as new appliances. Washer/dryer in unit. Three blocks from the H St corridor, with numerous bars and restaurants. All appliances, hot water heater, and HVAC are electrical. Oven and range are gas. Property is located across the street from Miner Elementary school.