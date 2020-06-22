All apartments in Washington
525 2nd Street NE
525 2nd Street NE

525 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

525 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Santa Rosa: New, Modern 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath - W/D in-unit and all utilities included!

The Santa Rosa apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (Except cable, phone and internet.)

NO Security Deposit

Twelve-month lease term
The Santa Rosa is a smoke-free community
Sorry, no pets

Amenities

Red oak floors
Exposed brick walls
Full sized Bosch washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Custom cabinets and closets
Indoor bicycle storage
Gas grill
Common outdoor area with furniture
Private balcony

Rental Terms

Rent: $3,295
Application Fee: $50
Available 6/1/17

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 2nd Street NE have any available units?
525 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 525 2nd Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
525 2nd Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 2nd Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 525 2nd Street NE offer parking?
No, 525 2nd Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 525 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 2nd Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 2nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 525 2nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 525 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 525 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 525 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 2nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
