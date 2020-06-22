525 2nd Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Santa Rosa: New, Modern 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath - W/D in-unit and all utilities included!



The Santa Rosa apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling.



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (Except cable, phone and internet.)



NO Security Deposit



Twelve-month lease term

The Santa Rosa is a smoke-free community

Sorry, no pets



Amenities



Red oak floors

Exposed brick walls

Full sized Bosch washer/dryer

Stainless steel appliances

Custom cabinets and closets

Indoor bicycle storage

Gas grill

Common outdoor area with furniture

Private balcony



Rental Terms



Rent: $3,295

Application Fee: $50

Available 6/1/17



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed