525 2nd Street NE

Amenities
Santa Rosa: New, Modern 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath - W/D in-unit and all utilities included!
The Santa Rosa apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling.
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (Except cable, phone and internet.)
NO Security Deposit
Twelve-month lease term
The Santa Rosa is a smoke-free community
Sorry, no pets
Red oak floors
Exposed brick walls
Full sized Bosch washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Custom cabinets and closets
Indoor bicycle storage
Gas grill
Common outdoor area with furniture
Private balcony
Rental Terms
Rent: $3,295
Application Fee: $50
Available 6/1/17
Pet Policy
Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed