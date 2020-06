Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! Two blocks to Friendship Metro, shopping, restaurants! All the great things Friendship Heights has to offer almost at your door. 3BR, 2BA, living room with wood burning fireplace, separate dining room. Great finished attic with skylights ideal for a studio, Finished lower level. All HWF. Fenced backyard, garage plus two car parking spaces.Lawn service included in rent. Two year minimum lease. Owners need Diplomatic Clause