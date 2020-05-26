All apartments in Washington
515 Sheridan St Nw
515 Sheridan St Nw

515 Sheridan Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

515 Sheridan Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, newly remodeled open-design studio apartment with a brand-new kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors, and shared washer/dryer. Private off-street parking included. Separate, private, secure entrance. Fully sound-proofed ceilings and walls with in-unit heating and cooling controls. The unit is not furnished. 2 person maximum, no pets.

A short walk to businesses and shops off Georgia Ave for errands (Walmart, Safeway). Approx. 0.8 miles to Tacoma Park Redline Metro: 10min walk; or 1/2 block to metro bus, then 4 min. ride to Tacoma Park station. 20-25 minutes to Union Station door to door. Location, location, location. *Please note- interested parties MUST create a User ID on Avail and submit a basic Renter Application in order to schedule a showing. Credit and criminal background check are encouraged (if available) and will eventually be needed prior to signing lease. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Sheridan St Nw have any available units?
515 Sheridan St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Sheridan St Nw have?
Some of 515 Sheridan St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Sheridan St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
515 Sheridan St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Sheridan St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 515 Sheridan St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 515 Sheridan St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 515 Sheridan St Nw offers parking.
Does 515 Sheridan St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Sheridan St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Sheridan St Nw have a pool?
No, 515 Sheridan St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 515 Sheridan St Nw have accessible units?
No, 515 Sheridan St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Sheridan St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Sheridan St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
