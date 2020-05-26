515 Sheridan St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright, newly remodeled open-design studio apartment with a brand-new kitchen, bathroom, hardwood floors, and shared washer/dryer. Private off-street parking included. Separate, private, secure entrance. Fully sound-proofed ceilings and walls with in-unit heating and cooling controls. The unit is not furnished. 2 person maximum, no pets.



A short walk to businesses and shops off Georgia Ave for errands (Walmart, Safeway). Approx. 0.8 miles to Tacoma Park Redline Metro: 10min walk; or 1/2 block to metro bus, then 4 min. ride to Tacoma Park station. 20-25 minutes to Union Station door to door. Location, location, location. *Please note- interested parties MUST create a User ID on Avail and submit a basic Renter Application in order to schedule a showing. Credit and criminal background check are encouraged (if available) and will eventually be needed prior to signing lease. Thank you.