5117 A Street, S.E. #102, #102

5117 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019 Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
2 bedroom 1 bath condo available soon. Hardwood floors throughout, bedroom in front and back of the condo with common space in the center. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stacked washer/dryer in the closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
