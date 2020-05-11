5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This charming and bright 3BR/2BA cottage is located in the desirable Palisades. Large open living room, with a wood-burning fireplace, and dining area, make this home perfect for entertaining. The updated kitchen, with an eat-in breakfast bar, flows out to a lovely rear patio and spacious back yard. The main level is completed with a bedroom/office and a full bathroom. Upstairs, two more large bedrooms, both with ample closet space, a full bath and additional closets round out the upper level. Plus attached garage parking & additional off-street parking for 1, minutes to downtown DC, MD & VA and blocks to Safeway, Starbucks, Lupo Verde and Black Salt!