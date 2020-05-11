All apartments in Washington
5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW

5065 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5065 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming and bright 3BR/2BA cottage is located in the desirable Palisades. Large open living room, with a wood-burning fireplace, and dining area, make this home perfect for entertaining. The updated kitchen, with an eat-in breakfast bar, flows out to a lovely rear patio and spacious back yard. The main level is completed with a bedroom/office and a full bathroom. Upstairs, two more large bedrooms, both with ample closet space, a full bath and additional closets round out the upper level. Plus attached garage parking & additional off-street parking for 1, minutes to downtown DC, MD & VA and blocks to Safeway, Starbucks, Lupo Verde and Black Salt!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have any available units?
5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have?
Some of 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW currently offering any rent specials?
5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW pet-friendly?
No, 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offer parking?
Yes, 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does offer parking.
Does 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have a pool?
No, 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have a pool.
Does 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have accessible units?
No, 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5065 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW has units with dishwashers.
