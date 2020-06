Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Beautiful Petworth home for rent on quiet block, down the street from Sherman Circle. This three level row home has new renovations and includes 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a small room on third floor that could potentially be an office or sun room. Refinished wood floors, neutral colors and natural light. Includes 2 car off street parking spot.