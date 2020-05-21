All apartments in Washington
4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW
4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW

4921 Kansas Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Kansas Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully fully renovated rowhome in Petworth. Home has 3 finished bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Master Bedroom has its own fully finished bathroom and custom closet system for to maximize space. Custom closet system in the master bedroom for ample storage. Main living area is creatively designed in desired open concept but clear definition of space. Large kitchen island overlooks living and dining areas with large windows bringing in maximum lighting. Home includes a fully finished basement w/ separate access to backyard. Includes off street private packing access through garage door. Full size stand alone washer/ dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW have any available units?
4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
