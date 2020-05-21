4921 KANSAS AVENUE NW

Amenities

Beautifully fully renovated rowhome in Petworth. Home has 3 finished bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Master Bedroom has its own fully finished bathroom and custom closet system for to maximize space. Custom closet system in the master bedroom for ample storage. Main living area is creatively designed in desired open concept but clear definition of space. Large kitchen island overlooks living and dining areas with large windows bringing in maximum lighting. Home includes a fully finished basement w/ separate access to backyard. Includes off street private packing access through garage door. Full size stand alone washer/ dryer.