All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Washington, DC
/
4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW
4778 South Capitol Terrace Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
4778 South Capitol Terrace Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom unit immediately available for rent in quaint 3 unit building. Offers hardwood floors, updated appliances, A/C and on the metro bus line with quick access to metro rail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW have any available units?
4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW have?
Some of 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW offer parking?
No, 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW does not offer parking.
Does 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW have a pool?
No, 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW have accessible units?
No, 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4778 CAPITOL TERRACE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
