Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

4710 5TH STREET NW

4710 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4710 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
OPEN HOUSE SUN 2-4. Everyone says this newly renovated home checks ALL of the boxes! 2,540 sqft of Wide-Plank Hardwood Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Coffered Ceilings, Quartz Counters, Huge Kitchen Island, Fireplace, 2nd-floor Laundry, Skylights, Master BR w/ Full BA and Walk-In Custom Closet, Fenced Yard, Deck, 2-car Driveway, Finished Basement. All this in a quiet neighborhood, steps to Sherman and Grant Circles! This house is just a great place to relax! Wireless ceiling speakers allows you to enjoy your favorite music on all levels. Stroll to one of the nearby circles or metro downtown! The open floor plan keeps you connected while entertaining. Plenty of closet space including a first floor pantry. No running up and down stairs to wash clothes with the 2nd floor and basement laundry closets! Room for all your shoes and clothes in the large walk-in custom built Master BR closet! Enjoy this fully finished basement complete with Kitchenette, Full Bath, Bedroom, Laundry and Rear Entrance! Enjoy cookouts in the private fenced back yard or or hang out with friends on the large front porch or rear deck! You'll love the skylights that flood the halls and 1st floor with daylight!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 5TH STREET NW have any available units?
4710 5TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 5TH STREET NW have?
Some of 4710 5TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 5TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4710 5TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 5TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4710 5TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4710 5TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4710 5TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 4710 5TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4710 5TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 5TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4710 5TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4710 5TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4710 5TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 5TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 5TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
