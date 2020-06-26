4710 5TH STREET NW

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE SUN 2-4. Everyone says this newly renovated home checks ALL of the boxes! 2,540 sqft of Wide-Plank Hardwood Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Coffered Ceilings, Quartz Counters, Huge Kitchen Island, Fireplace, 2nd-floor Laundry, Skylights, Master BR w/ Full BA and Walk-In Custom Closet, Fenced Yard, Deck, 2-car Driveway, Finished Basement. All this in a quiet neighborhood, steps to Sherman and Grant Circles! This house is just a great place to relax! Wireless ceiling speakers allows you to enjoy your favorite music on all levels. Stroll to one of the nearby circles or metro downtown! The open floor plan keeps you connected while entertaining. Plenty of closet space including a first floor pantry. No running up and down stairs to wash clothes with the 2nd floor and basement laundry closets! Room for all your shoes and clothes in the large walk-in custom built Master BR closet! Enjoy this fully finished basement complete with Kitchenette, Full Bath, Bedroom, Laundry and Rear Entrance! Enjoy cookouts in the private fenced back yard or or hang out with friends on the large front porch or rear deck! You'll love the skylights that flood the halls and 1st floor with daylight!