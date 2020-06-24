4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW

Amenities

3 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom Brownstone Rental tucked in the Palisades neighborhood. Exquisite and luxurious light-filled end townhome in Foxhall Ridge, near Georgetown, in the Palisades. In the heart of easy access to DC, MD & VA. Minutes to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown, Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Sibley Hospital, and More! Home offers a gourmet kitchen with oversized island, granite, upgraded lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan. 3 en-suite bedrooms., plus office and 1/2 BA. Rooftop terrace allows for a city, private outdoor experience. Two-way gas fireplace. 2 zone HVAC. 2 car garage & 2 visitor parking passes. Beautifully landscaped. Home was built in 2012.