All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW

4531 Westhall Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4531 Westhall Drive Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
3 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom Brownstone Rental tucked in the Palisades neighborhood. Exquisite and luxurious light-filled end townhome in Foxhall Ridge, near Georgetown, in the Palisades. In the heart of easy access to DC, MD & VA. Minutes to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown, Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Sibley Hospital, and More! Home offers a gourmet kitchen with oversized island, granite, upgraded lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan. 3 en-suite bedrooms., plus office and 1/2 BA. Rooftop terrace allows for a city, private outdoor experience. Two-way gas fireplace. 2 zone HVAC. 2 car garage & 2 visitor parking passes. Beautifully landscaped. Home was built in 2012.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW have any available units?
4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW have?
Some of 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW offers parking.
Does 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW have a pool?
No, 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW have accessible units?
No, 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 WESTHALL DRIVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University