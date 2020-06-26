4336 GARRISON STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Paradise Found! Stunning Remodeled Colonial Just Three Blocks From Friendship Heights METRO Yet a Quiet Secluded Garden Spot With All The Urban Amenities. 4/5BR, 4.5BA With Large Open Floor Plan, French Doors Give Fantastic Views of the Garden. Walk Score of 90! Shopping & Restaurants All Minutes by Foot and Hundreds More Just One Metro Stop in Either Direction. Price Includes Exterior Maintenance Including Gutters, Fall Leaf Removal, Irrigation System, HVAC & Fireplace Maintenance. Tenants Responsible For Lawn Cutting & Utilities. Please Note That This Is A No-Smoking Inside & Out Property.