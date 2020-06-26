All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

4336 GARRISON STREET NW

4336 Garrison Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4336 Garrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Paradise Found! Stunning Remodeled Colonial Just Three Blocks From Friendship Heights METRO Yet a Quiet Secluded Garden Spot With All The Urban Amenities. 4/5BR, 4.5BA With Large Open Floor Plan, French Doors Give Fantastic Views of the Garden. Walk Score of 90! Shopping & Restaurants All Minutes by Foot and Hundreds More Just One Metro Stop in Either Direction. Price Includes Exterior Maintenance Including Gutters, Fall Leaf Removal, Irrigation System, HVAC & Fireplace Maintenance. Tenants Responsible For Lawn Cutting & Utilities. Please Note That This Is A No-Smoking Inside & Out Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 GARRISON STREET NW have any available units?
4336 GARRISON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 GARRISON STREET NW have?
Some of 4336 GARRISON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 GARRISON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4336 GARRISON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 GARRISON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4336 GARRISON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4336 GARRISON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4336 GARRISON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 4336 GARRISON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4336 GARRISON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 GARRISON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4336 GARRISON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4336 GARRISON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4336 GARRISON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 GARRISON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4336 GARRISON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
