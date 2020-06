Amenities

granite counters parking stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Large 4 bedroom center hall brick colonial. First floor has stainless steel and granite kitchen, breakfast room, powder room, dining room a private office with outdoor entrance. Second floor has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Basement has recreation room, laundry and wet bar area and full bathroom. Has walk out stairs from basement. off street parking for multiple cars. Appointment only with owner.