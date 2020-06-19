All apartments in Washington
430 K Street SE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 11:09 AM

430 K Street SE

430 K Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

430 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the bustling and engaging Capitol Hill. When you stay at E ST HOMESTEAD you are close to all things D.C. It caters to family friendly activities, nightlife, the US Capital, Eastern Market and much more! Quick access to I-95, I-295, 695, & DC Metro. The parking is FREE! The neighborhood is culturally rich, with an 96 WalkScore, 96 BikeScore in the heart of one of the oldest neighborhoods in D.C.! We are happy to host couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families.

Some of the governments most powerful edifices the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court and the U.S. House and Senate make their homes on this famed incline, where Instagram-ready views of the Capitol Dome come at almost every turn.

Capitol Hill is one of the citys most popular places to live, with 19th-century rowhouses and a market plus a vibrant dining and nightlife scene. Politicos, easy going staffers and tourists alike head to the neighborhood both for its government buildings like the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court and the surrounding historic, walkable, restaurant-filled blocks.

Tour the U.S. Capitol via its impressive visitors center; guides lead small groups under the intricately painted, 180-plus-foot dome and past the dimly lit Old Supreme Court Chamber. Youll need a reservation for the tour or to visit Congress or the Senate (when they are in session); for the latter, just contact your senator or house representative.

Nearby, the Library of Congress impressive 1897 Thomas Jefferson building is open for tours that reveal its Italian-Renaissance style architecture and gilt murals plus the stunning, circular main reading room with its 160-foot-high ceiling.

Other attractions include the Folger Shakespeare Library (the worlds largest collection of the authors timeless works), and the glassed-in U.S. Botanic Garden at the base of Capitol Hill, which holds palms, ferns and orchids and provides a peaceful escape.

Nineteenth and early 20th-century rowhouses (think turrets, stained glass and ironwork) lead to throwback commercial zones. Eastern Market, an 1873 redbrick building houses grocers, bakers and pasta makers inside every day plus a lively weekend bazaar with produce, crafts and antiques. The nearby micro-neighborhood of Barracks Row centers on 8th Street SE, where vintage storefronts hold oyster houses, pubby bars and foodie-focused restaurants.

Closer to the Capitol, Massachusetts Avenue NE has multiple restaurants and longtime watering holes.

(Sourced from DC Capital)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 K Street SE have any available units?
430 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 430 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
430 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 K Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 430 K Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 430 K Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 430 K Street SE offers parking.
Does 430 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 K Street SE have a pool?
No, 430 K Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 430 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 430 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 430 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 K Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 K Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 K Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
