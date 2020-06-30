All apartments in Washington
4222 46TH ST NW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

4222 46TH ST NW

4222 46th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4222 46th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Beautiful large brick colonial available for rent in AU Park. 3 bedrooms on the second level and a fully finished basement for a guest suite. This grand home sits on a large 6015 sq ft corner lot. The home features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, lovely sun room with floor to ceiling windows. The fully finished basement has built in shelving. Bonus attic space with two rooms which could serve as a lovely home office. There is an attached 1 car garage, driveway, and lovely deck. 15 min walk to Janney ES, Tenleytown metro, Target, Whole Foods & shops at Spring Valley. Tenant responsible for all utilities. For same day visit/appointment please call or text 202-251-0270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 46TH ST NW have any available units?
4222 46TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 46TH ST NW have?
Some of 4222 46TH ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 46TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
4222 46TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 46TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 4222 46TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4222 46TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 4222 46TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 4222 46TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 46TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 46TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 4222 46TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 4222 46TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 4222 46TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 46TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 46TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.

