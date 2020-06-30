4222 46TH ST NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Beautiful large brick colonial available for rent in AU Park. 3 bedrooms on the second level and a fully finished basement for a guest suite. This grand home sits on a large 6015 sq ft corner lot. The home features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, lovely sun room with floor to ceiling windows. The fully finished basement has built in shelving. Bonus attic space with two rooms which could serve as a lovely home office. There is an attached 1 car garage, driveway, and lovely deck. 15 min walk to Janney ES, Tenleytown metro, Target, Whole Foods & shops at Spring Valley. Tenant responsible for all utilities. For same day visit/appointment please call or text 202-251-0270.