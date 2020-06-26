All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW

4214 Embassy Park Drive Northwest · (202) 491-1275
Location

4214 Embassy Park Drive Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2276 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
**Pictures Coming Soon** Available For Rent 7/15. Prime Location with Parking. Walk to Grocery/Shopping, Restaurants, and More. Enjoy one of the largest townhouses in a professionally managed association with POOL and TENNIS COURTS. Four Finished Levels. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms. Expanded and Luxurious Master Bedroom with En Suite. Tons of Closet Space. Fully finished walkout lower level makes for the perfect den or playroom. Private and Fenced back yard with newer patio. Walk to Horace Mann Elementary. Freshly painted and much much more. Don't miss out on this wonderful and convenient home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have any available units?
4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have?
Some of 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW offers parking.
Does 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have a pool?
Yes, 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW has a pool.
Does 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have accessible units?
No, 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
