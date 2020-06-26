4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW

Amenities

**Pictures Coming Soon** Available For Rent 7/15. Prime Location with Parking. Walk to Grocery/Shopping, Restaurants, and More. Enjoy one of the largest townhouses in a professionally managed association with POOL and TENNIS COURTS. Four Finished Levels. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms. Expanded and Luxurious Master Bedroom with En Suite. Tons of Closet Space. Fully finished walkout lower level makes for the perfect den or playroom. Private and Fenced back yard with newer patio. Walk to Horace Mann Elementary. Freshly painted and much much more. Don't miss out on this wonderful and convenient home.