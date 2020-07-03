All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE

4100 Southern Avenue SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4100 Southern Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
NEWLY 2019 RENOVATED FULL HOME! Utilities INCLUDED in rent. Very detailed/ thought out designed partially furnished home in Washington DC. Receive DISCOUNT on rent if 18 or 24 month lease! Newly Painted, Hardwood floors, Fireplace, Windows on every wall, Recessed Lighting, Large Deck & Grill, Ample Yard/outdoor space, Marble kitchen counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Finished Basement, and Soon to be Fenced in (not pictured, currently being built) Bus stop is steps away and takes you to 6 Metro stops (Capital Heights, Potomac, Benning Road, Minnesota Ave, Deanwood, and Anacostia). Community pool/ Recreation Center only 2 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have any available units?
4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have?
Some of 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have a pool?
Yes, 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE has a pool.
Does 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University