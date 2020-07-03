4100 SOUTHERN AVENUE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

NEWLY 2019 RENOVATED FULL HOME! Utilities INCLUDED in rent. Very detailed/ thought out designed partially furnished home in Washington DC. Receive DISCOUNT on rent if 18 or 24 month lease! Newly Painted, Hardwood floors, Fireplace, Windows on every wall, Recessed Lighting, Large Deck & Grill, Ample Yard/outdoor space, Marble kitchen counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Finished Basement, and Soon to be Fenced in (not pictured, currently being built) Bus stop is steps away and takes you to 6 Metro stops (Capital Heights, Potomac, Benning Road, Minnesota Ave, Deanwood, and Anacostia). Community pool/ Recreation Center only 2 miles.