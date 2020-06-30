408 24th St Nw

Amenities

Off-season rates start at $115.00 per day

High-season rates start at $135.00 per day

*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.

**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**



This bright one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a private balcony in the West End of town is filled with extras youll appreciate! The bedroom has two closets and it connects to a full bathroom with a full size washer/dryer. It has a spacious living area, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and dishwasher, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area, carpet in the bedroom. This beautiful apartment includes all utilities with cable TV, wi-fi, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk.



***This apartment was booked before we could get photos of it after we furnished it. Please look at our other West End apartments pictures to better visualize the apartment with the floor plan seen here. Actual photos of this apartment will be taken in November 2019.***



Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking: $350 per month

Great Location