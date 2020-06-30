All apartments in Washington
408 24th St Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

408 24th St Nw

408 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

408 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Off-season rates start at $115.00 per day
High-season rates start at $135.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

This bright one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with a private balcony in the West End of town is filled with extras youll appreciate! The bedroom has two closets and it connects to a full bathroom with a full size washer/dryer. It has a spacious living area, a dining area, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and dishwasher, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area, carpet in the bedroom. This beautiful apartment includes all utilities with cable TV, wi-fi, furnishings, linens and common household items. Other amenities include a fitness center, on-site business center, picnic area with grilling center and a front desk.

***This apartment was booked before we could get photos of it after we furnished it. Please look at our other West End apartments pictures to better visualize the apartment with the floor plan seen here. Actual photos of this apartment will be taken in November 2019.***

Just a short walk to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and the K Street Business District! Close to George Washington University, next door to the Park Hyatts exclusive Tea Cellar as well as the acclaimed Blue Duck Tavern. Easily walk to restaurants and retail!

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350 per month
View: 24th Street View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Sofabeds: No
Maid Service - Extra Fee
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Private Balcony: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:yes, in unit
View: 24th Street View
Patio
Elevator
Gym/Healthclub
Security
Wireless Internet
Great Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

