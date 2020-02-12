405 NW P STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Condo W/ Over 1000SF of Living Space & 10' Ceiling. Fully Remodeled & Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Lot of Storage, Recessed Lights, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Floor & Granite Tops. In-Unit Stacked Washer/Dryer. Kitchen Open To a Huge Outdoor Deck. Walking Distance to Shaw, Convention Center and Chinatown Metro Station. Quick Walk to New O St Market, Penn Quarter, and Mt Vernon Neighborhood. Secured Parking is Available for an Additional $150/ Mth