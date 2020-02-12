All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 405 NW P STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
405 NW P STREET NW
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

405 NW P STREET NW

405 P St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

405 P St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Condo W/ Over 1000SF of Living Space & 10' Ceiling. Fully Remodeled & Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Lot of Storage, Recessed Lights, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Updated Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Floor & Granite Tops. In-Unit Stacked Washer/Dryer. Kitchen Open To a Huge Outdoor Deck. Walking Distance to Shaw, Convention Center and Chinatown Metro Station. Quick Walk to New O St Market, Penn Quarter, and Mt Vernon Neighborhood. Secured Parking is Available for an Additional $150/ Mth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 NW P STREET NW have any available units?
405 NW P STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 NW P STREET NW have?
Some of 405 NW P STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 NW P STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
405 NW P STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 NW P STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 405 NW P STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 405 NW P STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 405 NW P STREET NW offers parking.
Does 405 NW P STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 NW P STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 NW P STREET NW have a pool?
No, 405 NW P STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 405 NW P STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 405 NW P STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 405 NW P STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 NW P STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University