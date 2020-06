Amenities

CHARMING newly renovated TH that offers 3BD/1BA with private landscaped yard. Natural sunlight filled home that is accented with an open floorplan, modern kitchen w/ SS appliances, hardwood floors, w/d, alarm system, prewired cable, and much more. Location is ideal with access to public transportation, 295 and shopping. A must see rental!