3811 NASH ST SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Charming, sunlit brick rambler in mint, move-in condition. This home features new carpet, fresh paint, a lovely living room with fireplace, sunlit formal dining room, and spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are conveniently located on the main level and the finished lower level recreation room has a kitchenette and full bath. The lower level also features a large laundry and utility room with extra storage. Close to local schools, bus lines, grocery stores, and minutes to Metro, downtown, shopping, and restaurants. Vouchers accepted; check DCHA limits. Minimum 600 credit score required.