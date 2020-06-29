All apartments in Washington
3811 NASH ST SE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

3811 NASH ST SE

3811 Nash Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Nash Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Charming, sunlit brick rambler in mint, move-in condition. This home features new carpet, fresh paint, a lovely living room with fireplace, sunlit formal dining room, and spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are conveniently located on the main level and the finished lower level recreation room has a kitchenette and full bath. The lower level also features a large laundry and utility room with extra storage. Close to local schools, bus lines, grocery stores, and minutes to Metro, downtown, shopping, and restaurants. Vouchers accepted; check DCHA limits. Minimum 600 credit score required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 NASH ST SE have any available units?
3811 NASH ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 NASH ST SE have?
Some of 3811 NASH ST SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 NASH ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
3811 NASH ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 NASH ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 3811 NASH ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3811 NASH ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 3811 NASH ST SE offers parking.
Does 3811 NASH ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3811 NASH ST SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 NASH ST SE have a pool?
No, 3811 NASH ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 3811 NASH ST SE have accessible units?
No, 3811 NASH ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 NASH ST SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 NASH ST SE has units with dishwashers.
