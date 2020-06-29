3811 NASH ST SE

Amenities
Charming, sunlit brick rambler in mint, move-in condition. This home features new carpet, fresh paint, a lovely living room with fireplace, sunlit formal dining room, and spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are conveniently located on the main level and the finished lower level recreation room has a kitchenette and full bath. The lower level also features a large laundry and utility room with extra storage. Close to local schools, bus lines, grocery stores, and minutes to Metro, downtown, shopping, and restaurants. Vouchers accepted; check DCHA limits. Minimum 600 credit score required.