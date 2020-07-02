3810 Fulton St. NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly sauna

Your own private retreat in D.C. without having to cross the beltway! From the outside, a spreading cherry blossom tree, towering bamboo, and the hilltop location combine to form a natural privacy screen without any sense of isolation. Inside youâ??ll find recessed lighting, elevated ceilings, crown molding, an abundance of natural light, and the rich texture of wood floors. A wireless stereo system integrated throughout the property. Gourmet kitchen is richly appointed with dual ovens, custom cabinetry, gas range and wine fridge. Cleaning is as simple as a quick pass with the broom and kick open the floor vent so that crumbs can be sucked away by the sweep/vac system. Relax by the fireplace in the living room and enjoy the spectacular view. You can also enjoy the view along with some fresh air from the deck, the ground level slate patio, or head upstairs to the master suite with its own fireplace, as well as a private â??sitting deckâ?? with even better sight lines. Master bath has separate vanities, a Jacuzzi tub, and a shower/steam sauna. The uppermost floor has two more bedrooms, a full bath with dual sinks, the laundry room with its own utility sink, and a bonus space perfect for a home office. Head back downstairs to the ground floor and youâ??ll find another bonus room adjacent to the garage, the third full bath, and the fourth bedroom. Walking distance to Washington International School and Washington International Cathedral. Pets ok with owner approval.