Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:36 AM

3810 Fulton St. NW

3810 Fulton Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Fulton Street NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
sauna
Your own private retreat in D.C. without having to cross the beltway! From the outside, a spreading cherry blossom tree, towering bamboo, and the hilltop location combine to form a natural privacy screen without any sense of isolation. Inside youâ??ll find recessed lighting, elevated ceilings, crown molding, an abundance of natural light, and the rich texture of wood floors. A wireless stereo system integrated throughout the property. Gourmet kitchen is richly appointed with dual ovens, custom cabinetry, gas range and wine fridge. Cleaning is as simple as a quick pass with the broom and kick open the floor vent so that crumbs can be sucked away by the sweep/vac system. Relax by the fireplace in the living room and enjoy the spectacular view. You can also enjoy the view along with some fresh air from the deck, the ground level slate patio, or head upstairs to the master suite with its own fireplace, as well as a private â??sitting deckâ?? with even better sight lines. Master bath has separate vanities, a Jacuzzi tub, and a shower/steam sauna. The uppermost floor has two more bedrooms, a full bath with dual sinks, the laundry room with its own utility sink, and a bonus space perfect for a home office. Head back downstairs to the ground floor and youâ??ll find another bonus room adjacent to the garage, the third full bath, and the fourth bedroom. Walking distance to Washington International School and Washington International Cathedral. Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Fulton St. NW have any available units?
3810 Fulton St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Fulton St. NW have?
Some of 3810 Fulton St. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Fulton St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Fulton St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Fulton St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Fulton St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Fulton St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Fulton St. NW offers parking.
Does 3810 Fulton St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 Fulton St. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Fulton St. NW have a pool?
No, 3810 Fulton St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Fulton St. NW have accessible units?
No, 3810 Fulton St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Fulton St. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Fulton St. NW has units with dishwashers.

