3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Open House, Sunday, 4/7, from 1 to 3 PM. Gorgeous renovation of townhouse in premium location on Minnesota Ave NE in Deanwood. mins to metro & Safeway. Sit on your front porch and enjoy your coffee or setup your grill in the back and enjoy a relaxing afternoon. 3 full bedrooms & 1 full bath upstairs, with a fully finished basement & full bathroom. Tenant responsible for electric, gas & water. No pets. AGENT IS OWNER. Apply online: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/684321 Application fee: $39.99 per adult applicant