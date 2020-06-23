All apartments in Washington
3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE

3733 Minnesota Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3733 Minnesota Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Open House, Sunday, 4/7, from 1 to 3 PM. Gorgeous renovation of townhouse in premium location on Minnesota Ave NE in Deanwood. mins to metro & Safeway. Sit on your front porch and enjoy your coffee or setup your grill in the back and enjoy a relaxing afternoon. 3 full bedrooms & 1 full bath upstairs, with a fully finished basement & full bathroom. Tenant responsible for electric, gas & water. No pets. AGENT IS OWNER. Apply online: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/684321 Application fee: $39.99 per adult applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE have any available units?
3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 MINNESOTA AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
